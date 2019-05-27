Police constable shot at Aranka

A police constable was yesterday shot in his chest while trying to apprehend a Brazilian national who reportedly had an unlicensed firearm along with ammunition.

According to the police, on Sunday morning, at Aranka Backdam, Cuyuni River, ranks received information that 54-year-old Francisco Lima De Aguilar had unlicensed firearms in his camp, which is located approximately two miles from the Aranka Police Station.

As a result, Constable Dwayne Barkley and Anthony Weeks along with Detective Constable Marvin Sam left the police station and went to De Aguilar’s camp on foot. When they arrived they identified themselves to the occupants of the camp and then proceeded to the sleeping quarters of the man, who the police said was lying in his bed at the time…..