Guyana News

Police constable shot at Aranka

The .38 ammunition that was found at the camp

A police constable was yesterday shot in his chest while trying to apprehend a Brazilian national who reportedly had an unlicensed firearm along with  ammunition.

According to the police, on Sunday morning, at Aranka Backdam, Cuyuni River, ranks received information that 54-year-old Francisco Lima De Aguilar had unlicensed firearms in his camp, which is located approximately two miles from the Aranka Police Station.

As a result, Constable Dwayne Barkley and Anthony Weeks along with Detective Constable Marvin Sam left the police station and went to De Aguilar’s camp on foot. When they arrived they identified themselves to the occupants of the camp and then proceeded to the sleeping quarters of the man, who the police said was lying in his bed at the time…..

Around the Web

More in Guyana News

Buju Banton preaches harmony, urges youth to reject violence

By

GBTI’s 2018 profit at $1.4b

By

OAS ready to lend electoral support to Guyana – official

By

Comments

Trending