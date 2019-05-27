Reading Club launched at St. Winefride’s Secondary

A teacher’s hard work and dedication finally bore fruit on Friday as St. Winefride’s Secondary School launched its first Reading Club.

According to a Department of Public Information (DPI) release, the Reading Club is the result of one dedicated teacher’s desire to help the students improve their literacy.

When Arena Benjamin completed her training at the Cyril Potter’s College of Education (CPCE), she began teaching at St Winefride’s Secondary School and soon observed that her students were struggling with their literacy. In an effort to help them overcome this hurdle, she decided to create a Reading Club and began work towards establishing the reading room…..