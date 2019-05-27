Transparency body seeking funding for schools education programme

Highlighting that Trans-parency Institute Guyana Inc (TIGI) has recorded some successes and is having an impact on society, its President, Troy Thomas, says funding is needed to roll out an education project in secondary schools.

In an interview with Stabroek News, Thomas said that the institute’s reach is affected by financial constraints as its annual fund raising dinner is insufficient to support the amount of work it ought to be doing.

He informed that since taking the helm of TIGI, various things aimed at educating the public about corruption and transparency issues have been done.

According to Thomas, the institute wants to do some work at the University of Guyana (UG) and in secondary schools.

At UG, the plan is to influence the establishment of a club to focus on ethics and integrity issues, he said, explaining that this will get young people to think about these issues and to hopefully have an impact on their lives…..