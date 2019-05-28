Guyana News

Bill to expand criteria for qualification as small business

Government on Thursday  tabled an amendment in the National Assembly to the Small Business Act which when passed will expand the criteria needed to qualify as a Small Business in Guyana.

According to the Explanatory memorandum of the bill, Clause 2 (a) of the Bill, which amends section 2(1) of the Principal Act, seeks to ensure that once a business employs not more than 25 persons; has a gross annual revenue of not more than $60 million , and total business assets of not more than $25 million such a business in addition to satisfying the other applicable conditions stipulated in section 2 (1) (a)-(e), will be classed a small business for all intents and purposes of the Act.

Notably the amendment mandates that a business must satisfy all three of the criteria in order to be classed a small business. Previously businesses were required to satisfy “at least two” of the criteria…..

