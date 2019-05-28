Body of Albion cane harvester found in trench

The body of an Albion Estate cane harvester, who went missing on Friday, was discovered yesterday afternoon in a canal at Hampshire backlands.

His family is calling on the police to investigate the matter as the information provided to them is not adding up.

Hukumchan Inshanally, also known as “Iles”, 56, a cane harvester attached to the Albion Estate and of Lot 4 C Persaud Street, Rose Hall Town, Corentyne, went missing on Friday.

His partially decomposed body was discovered in a canal at the Hampshire Middle Walk in the backlands around 1.30 pm…..