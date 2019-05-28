Canadian explores Guyanese grandfather’s heritage

Visiting Guyana was never in question for Kelsi De Abreu Babin, who grew up hearing stories about the strange yet interesting country from her Guyanese grandfather. And despite being warned about the crime rate in Georgetown, her experiences so far have been nothing but unforgettable.

For Babin, growing up with a proud Guyanese grandfather, Michael De Abreu, was more than interesting. As a child, he would tell her stories and interesting facts about a country far away from Canada. In addition to that, De Abreu, who is currently in his early eighties, would cook Guyanese dishes such as curry for Babin, who immensely enjoyed the meals of a country she had never visited until now.

Observing her grandfather’s behaviour when in the company of her Guyanese family, was one of Babin’s main inspirations for visiting. “When my grandfather is joined by the rest of the Guyanese family the accent and belly laughs return instantly! Coming to Guyana was never the question for me, it was the question of “when?” Babin revealed in an interview with Stabroek News via email…..