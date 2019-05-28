CDC hoping to have comprehensive Disaster Risk Management Bill passed by year-end

The Civil Defence Com-mission (CDC) is hoping to finalise the draft Disaster Risk Management (DRM) Bill by the end of next month and hopes to have it tabled and passed in the National Assembly by the end of the year, Director General of the CDC, Colonel Kester Craig said.

Craig was at the time speaking at the opening of a public consultation session for the draft Bill at the Umana Yana on Wednes-day.

He noted that while the first draft of the Bill was completed in 2013 with a focus mainly on disaster preparedness, they have since recognised the need for the Bill to be less limited, and for it to take on a more comprehensive structure to deal with disasters, especially as it relates to disaster risk reduction and disaster risk management.

He said that apart from that, over the years they have been expanding the mechanisms across the country within its ten Administrative Regions, including at the Neighbourhood Dem-ocratic Council (NDC) and community levels, to ensure that there is an integrated Disaster Risk Management system…..