CH&PA meets with Sophia residents on challenges of housing project

The Central Housing and Planning Authority (CH&PA) along with a number of contractors met with residents of Sophia on Thursday afternoon, at the Sophia Primary School, to discuss the implementation of the Adequate Housing and Urban Accessibility Programme and its probable impact on the community.

The project which is being funded by the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB), is designed to improve the quality of life and facilitate community development and economic development in selected communities through the delivery of quality housing and essential infrastructure solutions.

The Department of Public Information (DPI) release stated that the CH&PA Director of Community Development, Gladwin Charles, defended the necessity of having to meet with and inform the residents since there will likely be disruption due to future construction…..