CH&PA tackling squatting issues on Edinburgh reserve

The Central Housing and Planning Authority (CH&PA) has taken measures to remove persons squatting along the reserve at Edinburgh on the West Coast of Demerara.

A release from the Department of Public Information (DPI) related that it has encountered challenges with an increase in squatting in certain areas. Particular mention was made of the government reserve west of the Cornelia Ida Cemetery in Edinburgh, where CH&PA was forced to demolish structures, after issuing several warnings to the occupants.

According to Lester Kitt, Head of the CH&PA’s Enforcement Unit, the Authority engaged the occupants, the first meeting having been held on January 23, however, persons reportedly continued to weed and build structures on the reserve…..