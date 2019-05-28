Evaluation to be done of VC’s performance before decision on new contract –UG unions

The two unions at the University of Guyana (UG) say they have been vindicated by a decision of the UG Council to have an evaluation done of the performance of outgoing Vice-Chancellor, Professor Ivor Griffith before any decision is taken on a possible new contract.

The University of Guyana Workers Union (UGWU) and the University of Guyana Senior Staff Association (UGSSA) had been locked in a battle with the UG Council on several issues pertaining to Griffith.

In a statement yesterday, the two unions said they felt vindicated by two Council decisions at a meeting on Thursday…..