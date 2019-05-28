Guyanese man on human trafficking charge in US, faces deportation

A 49-year-old Guyanese is currently facing charges of human trafficking in the United States.

Latchman Kaladeen of Wesley Chapel was on May 17 identified by the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office in Florida as one of 9 men allegedly involved in sexual activities with a minor who had been trafficked by a relative.

The men are charged with human trafficking, conspiracy to commit human trafficking and unlawful use of a two-way communication device.

Kaladeen who was according to Henando Sheriff Al Nienhuis previously deported in 2005 is currently on an Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) detainer and is expected to be deported again “once he’s done answering for the charges” he currently faces.

Nienhuis noted that he has also been arrested last year for solicitation of a prostitute and was probably able to avoid a detainer by using one of several aliases which the department has identified.

According to the Tampa Bay Times the Sheriff’s Office received an anonymous tip in May 2017 about ads on the now-shuttered website Backpage featuring the girl. An undercover operation launched within 24 hours led investigators to a filthy Hernando County home with bare concrete floors strewn with animal urine and feces, the sheriff said, where the victim lived with the accused trafficker. The victim was taken to a safe house for juvenile victims of trafficking outside the area.

The two-year investigation relied on interviews and documents to work through the prior six months, Nienhuis said. Investigators found that the accused trafficker posted the ads on Backpage and took money from clients, and sometimes left the girl with them overnight in other counties. Also arrested were Luigi Barile of Spring Hill who was arrested in Hernando County, Matthew Doyle of Spring Hill arrested Hernando County, Joseph Easton of Inverness, Bryan Joseph Giguire, James William Hancock, Shawn Christopher Henson, Jason Michael Raulerson and Lawrence Edward Kemble.

Doyle is 39-year-old Fire Service lieutenant while Luigi Barile, 38 is a restaurateur and co-owner of the popular Chefs of Napoli II.