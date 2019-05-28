Local gov’t body still to finalise payments to Kennard for city CoI

The Local Government Commission appears to be struggling to pay retired Justice Cecil Kennard in excess of $1 million for his services during the Commis-sion of Inquiry into the operations of the Georgetown City Council.

According to LGC Chairman Mortimer Mingo the contractual agreement between Kennard and the Commission spelt out a sum of money which he was to be paid for a month-long inquiry. Stabroek News understands that that sum was $1.2 million.

Also in the contract was a “clause which catered for an extension of the time period”; having requested and been granted an extension for the hearings to November 30 Kennard is now requesting a similar sum for the extra month.

According to Mingo the sum of money to be paid for the extension “has to be negotiated” as several numbers are on the table…..