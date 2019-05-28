Guyana News

Local gov’t body still to finalise payments to Kennard for city CoI

The Local Government Commission appears to be struggling to pay retired Justice Cecil Kennard in excess of $1 million for his services during the Commis-sion of Inquiry into the operations of the Georgetown City Council.

According to LGC Chairman Mortimer Mingo the contractual agreement between Kennard and the Commission spelt out a sum of money which he was to be paid for a month-long inquiry. Stabroek News understands that that sum was $1.2 million.

Also in the contract was a “clause which catered for an extension of the time period”; having requested and been granted an extension for the hearings to November 30 Kennard is now requesting a similar sum for the extra month.

According to Mingo the sum of money to be paid for the extension “has to be negotiated” as several numbers are on the table…..

