Marian Fourth Form students return from China tour

Several Fourth Form students of the Marian Academy have returned to Guyana following a tour of Asia during which a “sister school alliance” was established with the Jinshan Middle School of Fuzhou.

According to a press statement from the school the delegation which included 20 students, one teacher and several parents began their tour two weeks ago in New York City and later visited Fuzhou and Hong Kong.

“While in Fuzhou City they maintained a hectic schedule beginning with a visit to the Cross Straits Fair for Economy And Trade where the students observed firsthand the cross strait economic cooperation between the People’s Republic of China and Taiwan at the five-day event held from 18th to 22nd May 2019 at the Fuzhou International Conference and Exhibition Center in Fuzhou, China,” the statement explained, adding that the Marian delegation then spent the next couple of days visiting Jinshan Middle School; participating in academic studies such as Geography, in sporting activities such as badminton, table-tennis and soccer and in co-curricular activities such as pottery, cheerleading, robotics and learning to write Chinese characters…..