Ministry report triggered Pradoville 2 civil recovery cases – Thomas

It was the contents of a Ministry of the Presidency (MoTP) report that ignited the civil recovery investigation regarding the Pradoville 2 lands controversially obtained in 2010 by top officials of the then PPP/C administration including former president Bharrat Jagdeo.

This was disclosed by Director of the State Assets Recovery Agency (SARA) Professor Clive Thomas in an interview with Stabroek News last week. The recent filing of proceedings in the High Court in relation to the matter has raised questions as to how the investigation began.

In a recent letter to Stabroek News, PPP Executive Gail Teixeira had criticised SARA after she was asked to provide information on her complaint in relation to the US$18m signing bonus. Teixeira’s argument had been that she didn’t have to do this as the documents relative to the signing bonus were in the public domain. Teixeira’s point has led to questions over how SARA initiated the Pradoville 2 probe…..