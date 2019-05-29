In the May 24th edition of Stabroek News at page 16 under the headline `Money-laundering conviction against Superbet principal requires AML/CFT audit – Gaming Authority’, it was reported that there was a money-laundering conviction against a principal of Guiana Holding Inc. The news item was based on a statement from the Gaming Authority which has since retracted that aspect of the statement.
Stabroek News therefore apologises to Guiana Holding Inc for the publication of the offending statement and for any inconvenience caused.
