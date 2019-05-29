Attorney says cops failed to make case against Maryann Daby for attempted murder

Attorney Mark Waldron, who is representing attempted murder accused Maryann Daby, yesterday argued that the police have failed to make their case for the charge against the woman.

Waldron made the no-case submission before Senior Magistrate Leron Daly, who is presiding over the Preliminary Inquiry into the charge against Daby.

The submission was made after police prosecutor Richard Harris closed the police’s case.

At the previous hearing, on May 2nd, Superinten-dent Gary McAllister testified before Magistrate Daly and after a variation in his testimony, he was stopped from proceeding with his evidence and the matter was adjourned until yesterday.

The matter is set to be called again on June 3rd, when the prosecutor is expected to respond to the no-case submission.

The charge against Daby states that on May 13th, 2018, at Albert Street and Thomas Lands, Georgetown, with intent to commit murder, she discharged a loaded firearm at Constable 24787 Christopher Kissoon.