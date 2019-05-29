Bartica miner remanded on drug trafficking charges

A Bartica miner is now a remanded prisoner after being charged with possession of cocaine and marijuana, which police say were found in his possession during a raid.

Errol Grenion, 50, was refused bail by acting Chief Magistrate Sherdel Isaacs-Marcus in Georgetown, where he was charged with being in possession of the two illegal drugs for the purpose of trafficking.

It is alleged that on May 25th, 2019 at 3rd Avenue, Bartica, Grenion had four grammes of cocaine and 122 grammes of marijuana for the purpose of trafficking.

Police allege that during a raid of Grenion’s work site, he was seen in the back with a bag that contained the illicit drugs.

Grenion, who pleaded not guilty to the charges against him, is expected to return to court on June 5th for his next hearing, which is slated for the Bartica Magistrate’s Court.