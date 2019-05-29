City to relocate Treasurer’s Dept because of mould, fungus

The Mayor and City Council is looking to urgently relocate its Treasurer’s Department to the recently rehabilitated Kitty Market following the development of mould and fungus within City Hall.

“Fungus is taking over the ceiling and wall and it is unhealthy to have such a work environment so we have to relocate them somewhere. It is risking the life of staff having them where there is a fire threat, fungus, water falling down and little creatures running around. You know the creatures I’m talking about,” Mayor Ubraj Narine told yesterday’s statutory meeting.

Acting Town Clerk Sharon Harry-Monroe further explained that the Kitty Market which is currently housing the Office of the Clerk of Markets will be called upon to offer temporary space to the Treasurer’s department as well…..