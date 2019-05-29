Defective speed sensor, frequency drop cause of latest GPL shutdown

The Guyana Power and Light (GPL) has attributed yesterday’s shutdown of the Demerara-Berbice Interconnected System (DBIS) to a 16.5 megawatt loss of generation capacity at its Kingston and Vreed-en-Hoop power plants due to a drop in frequency and a defective speed sensor.

The blackout, which affected the counties of Demerara and Berbice, occurred around 8:35 am.

“At Vreed-en-Hoop, the engine safety module (ESM), which provides monitoring protection for the engines was activated and shut down the No. 2 engine due to a defective speed sensor, which resulted in a loss of 8.7MWs. While at Kingston, a drop in frequency resulted in the loss of 7.8MWs,” a GPL release explained.

The release stated that remedial work to restore the system commenced within minutes of the shutdown, resulting in power restoration…..