Guyana News

Defective speed sensor, frequency drop cause of latest GPL shutdown

The Guyana Power and Light (GPL) has attributed yesterday’s shutdown of the Demerara-Berbice Interconnected System (DBIS) to a 16.5 megawatt loss of generation capacity at its Kingston and Vreed-en-Hoop power plants due to a drop in frequency and a defective speed sensor.

The blackout, which affected the counties of Demerara and Berbice, occurred around 8:35 am.

“At Vreed-en-Hoop, the engine safety module (ESM), which provides monitoring protection for the engines was activated and shut down the No. 2 engine due to a defective speed sensor, which resulted in a loss of 8.7MWs. While at Kingston, a drop in frequency resulted in the loss of 7.8MWs,” a GPL release explained.

The release stated that remedial work to restore the system commenced within minutes of the shutdown, resulting in power restoration…..

Around the Web

More in Guyana News

Appeal Court overturns death sentences of duo convicted for Berbice River killing

By
Sluice attendant shot in Essequibo Coast home invasion

Sluice attendant shot in Essequibo Coast home invasion

By

Education Ministry signs pact for digital learning platform

By

Comments

Trending