Education Ministry signs pact for digital learning platform

—over 5,000 hinterland students to benefit

Dr Nicolette Henry, Minister of Education of Guyana (second from left) and Sofia Ferandez de Mesa, General Director of ProFuturo Foundation (left) signing the agreement. Third from left is Luis Almagro, OAS Secretary General. (OAS photo)

More than 5,000 hinterland students are expected to benefit from the implementation of a digital learning platform, after an agreement was signed between the Education Ministry, the Organisation of American States (OAS), and ProFuturo Foundation.

The Ministry of Education on Saturday signed a technical assistance cooperation agreement for the implementation of the platform, which is intended to bridge the education gap between the coastal and hinterland regions.

It was stated that ProFuturo is an education programme launched in 2016 by Telefónica Foundation and “La Caixa” Foundation, the mission of which is to “narrow the education gap in the world by providing quality digital education for children in vulnerable environments in Latin America, Sub-Saharan Africa and Asia”. This mission, it was noted, falls in line with Goal four of the United Nations’ 2030 sustainable development agenda, which relates to access to equitable and inclusive quality education for all…..

