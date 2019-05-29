Fire destroys Yarrowkabra sawmill

A fire, suspected to be deliberately set, destroyed the Lumber Master Guyana Inc sawmill early yesterday morning, resulting in millions of dollars in losses.

Khemraj Mangroo, manager of the sawmill, told Stabroek News that he was the lone person on the premises when the fire gutted the Plot 1 Eastern Side, Yarrowkabra, Soesdyke Highway property around 1 am.

Two pick-up trucks, a forklift, a tractor and a truck were also among the property destroyed in the fire…..