Ghana delegation discusses possible co-operation in oil and gas

Director of the Department of Energy, Dr. Mark Bynoe, yesterday morning, met with a high-level Ghanaian delegation here to engage the Government on areas of mutual interest in the oil and gas sector.

A release from the Ministry of the Presidency said that the team was led by Ghana’s Minister of Energy and Deputy Minister (Petroleum) Dr. Mohammed Amin Adam and included Ambassador of the Republic of Ghana, Napoleon Abdulai and 15 others.

The release said that the team later paid a courtesy call on Minister of State, Dawn Hastings-Williams, who was accompanied by Minister of Natural Resources, Raphael Trotman.

During the meeting with the team Dr. Bynoe, who was accompanied by Oil and Gas Advisor, Matthew Wilks and Project Co-coordinator and Legal Advisor in the Department of Energy, Joanna Simmons, said the delegation was visiting during a most interesting period…..