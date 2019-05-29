Guyana-Suriname ferry service to temporarily resume -to aid stranded travellers

After announcing that the Guyana-Suriname Ferry Service was suspended as of Monday, management has advised that a replacement vessel will be in operation from Friday to transport passengers stranded on either side.

A release from the Ministry of Public Infrastructure yesterday stated that the M.B. Sandaka will be in operation as of Friday, May 31, until Sunday, June 2. It will depart the Moleson Creek Terminal, Guyana at 09:00 hrs (Check-in commences at 06:30hrs and ends at 08:00 hrs, Guyana time) and depart South Drain, Suriname at 11:30 hrs (Check-in is scheduled from 08:00 hrs to 10:00 hrs, Suriname time).

The release said the period is meant to facilitate the return of passengers and vehicles stranded on both sides, and after the period has elapsed, the service will again be suspended until further notice.

The release made note that the M.B Sandaka cannot accommodate 20ft and 40ft containers, and trucks with heights and widths in excess of 3 metres and 2.7 metres, respectively.

It was previously reported that Terminal Manager Gale Culley-Greene, had told the Department of Public Information (DPI) that the Canawaima Ferry, which usually operates the Guyana-Surname route, has been experiencing mechanical difficulties for some time and a decision was taken to have the vessel assessed and repaired.

The Terminal Manager further said that if the Canawaima Ferry is docked, a replacement vessel would be sourced.