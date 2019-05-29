New law to fight trafficking in persons being drafted – ministry

A new Combatting of Trafficking in Persons (TIP) Act, which will govern the response and prosecution of TIP cases, is currently being drafted for consideration, and is expected to be completed by year’s end.

According to a Ministry of Social Protection release, Tanisha Williams- Corbin, Coordinator of the Counter-Trafficking in Persons (C-TIP) Unit at the Ministry of Social Protection, explained that the old Act, passed in 2005, had to be reviewed. As a result, consultations were held and a new Act drafted.

The ministry noted that they are currently in the process of reviewing various Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) outlined in the Act, which, after being approved, will be put forward to legislators…..