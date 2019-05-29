Sluice attendant shot in Essequibo Coast home invasion

An Essequibo Coast sluice attendant is currently hospitalised after he was shot when armed bandits invaded his home on Monday night.

Vickram Boodram, called “Black Boy,” 45, of Phase Three Onderneeming Sandpit, Essequibo Coast, sustained a single gunshot wound to his left hand during the home invasion, which occurred around 9.20 pm. He was transported to the Suddie Hospital, where he was admitted. His condition is listed as stable.

Stabroek News was reliably informed that Boodram was home alone when he heard someone calling out for him…..