Stakeholder consultations on ‘Green State’ strategy concluded

The 11th and final advisory committee meeting of the Green State Development Strategy (GSDS): Vision 2040 was held yesterday, after months of consultations.

The multi-stakeholder committee meeting was held by the Ministry of the Presidency’s Department of Environment (DoE), in collaboration with the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP), at Cara Lodge.

The GSDS, which a Ministry of the Presidency release said will be “a living example of Guyana’s commitment to the planet”, will also ensure the sustainable growth and economic well-being of the country’s population, while guiding Guyana’s national development policies for the next 20 years.

Questions have been raised about the compatibility of the Green State plan with Guyana’s intention to extract large quantities of oil offshore beginning early next year and continuing for perhaps the next two decades…..