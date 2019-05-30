Guyana News

Convict gets 75 years for Mocha mechanic’s murder

Kenkassie Lynch

Days shy of the fourth death anniversary of Mocha mechanic Terrence Lanferman, the man convicted for his murder was today sentenced to 75 years behind bars.

Following the submission of a probation report to the court, Justice Navindra Singh imposed the sentence upon Kenkassie Lynch, whom he said clearly premeditated and lay in wait to kill Lanferman.

“This was a premeditated crime. You staked out and waited on the opportune time to kill this man,” the judge noted…..

