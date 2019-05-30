Fake cop collected money to have divorce case ended

A 44-year-old man who allegedly pretended to be a policeman and obtained money with the understanding that he could have a divorce matter ended, was yesterday granted bail after he was charged with the offence.

Sherwin Prince denied the charge, after it was read to him by Magistrate Faith McGusty at a city court.

The charge stated that between May 22 and 23 at Georgetown, with intent to defraud, he obtained from Ewant Matthale the sum of $75,000, by falsely pretending that he was in a position to have a divorce matter ended…..