Guyana News

Fake cop collected money to have divorce case ended

-court hears

Sherwin Prince

A 44-year-old man who allegedly pretended to be a policeman and obtained money with the understanding that he could have a divorce matter ended, was yesterday granted bail after he was charged with the offence.

Sherwin Prince denied the charge, after it was read to him by Magistrate Faith McGusty at a city court.

The charge stated that between May 22 and 23 at Georgetown, with intent to defraud, he obtained from Ewant Matthale the sum of $75,000, by falsely pretending that he was in a position to have a divorce matter ended…..

Around the Web

More in Guyana News

‘Gallery of Presidents’ unveiled at Public Buildings

By
Corriverton town council votes to suspend treasurer after monies unaccounted for

Corriverton town council votes to suspend treasurer after monies unaccounted for

By

Prime suspect in Kevin Jeffrey shooting arrested

By

Comments

Trending