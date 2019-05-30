Farmer remanded over illegally entering house, stealing tablet

A farmer who police claim admitted to breaking and entering a house and stealing a tablet, was yesterday remanded to prison after he denied the allegation.

Eon Arthur, who police allege broke and entered the home of Lloyd Cameron between May 24 and May 25 at Kumaka Waterfront, Northwest District, denied the allegation levelled against him.

In the charge, it was alleged that the accused stole a $70,000 multipurpose tablet.

The court heard from police prosecutor Adduni Inniss that the 27-year-old accused, who is known to the police and was charged previously for larceny and breaking and entering, admitted to committing the crime after he was cautioned by the police.

The investigating rank told the court that in relation to the charges previously brought against the accused, they were discharged after the complainant offered no evidence in the matter.

Subsequently, Acting Chief Magistrate Sherdel Isaacs-Marcus, remanded the accused to prison.

The matter is expected to be called again on June 4.