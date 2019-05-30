‘Gallery of Presidents’ unveiled at Public Buildings

The ‘Gallery of Presidents’, which showcases Guyana’s succession of leaders, was yesterday unveiled at the Public Buildings.

The gallery so far contains nine portraits, depicting Arthur Chung, who served from 1970-1980; Linden Forbes Burnham, who served from 1980-1985; Desmond Hoyte, who served from 1985-1992; Dr Cheddi Jagan, who served from 1992-1997; Samuel Hinds, who served from March to December of 1997; Janet Jagan, who served from 1997-1999; Bharrat Jagdeo, who served from 1999-2011; Donald Ramotar, who served from 2011-2015; and current President, David Granger.

The portraits of all those who have served as president of the Co-operative Republic of Guyana are hung on the eastern wall of the main stairway in the Public Buildings…..