Gov’t mulling IDB help for communities hosting Venezuelans

Minister of Citizenship, Winston Felix, yesterday morning said he is considering a proposal of financial aid from the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) to boost the services available in communities where thousands of Venezuelan migrants have settled.

According to a release from the Ministry of the Presidency, Felix was at the time leading the Multi-Agency Coordinating Committee on Venezuelan migration to Guyana, in a meeting with the IDB, which was held in the boardroom of the Department of Citizenship. He said that the Government has been trying its utmost to host Venezuelan migrants but this has put some strain on its resources.

“As a nation we have budgeted for our people in the host communities, but now we have to take care of those who come…. What we have decided is that there are some migrants with no fixed place of abode [and] there are those migrants for whom we should find some place safe from push back [opposition from host communities] and so we have found a section of [Barima-Waini], Region One and we are trying to make an assessment of the requirements to house some sections of the Venezuelans there,” Felix said…..