Honduran sentenced to four years over US visa forgery, cocaine possession

A Honduran national who admitted to creating fake visas and selling them while in Guyana, was yesterday sentenced to a total of four years in prison, after he was charged with conspiring to forge a document and cocaine possession.

“For the love of God please take into consideration deportation,” Julio Herrera begged, moments before he was sentenced for the offences.

Acting Chief Magistrate, Sherdel Isaacs-Marcus, read the two charges to the accused with the aid of an interpreter.

The first charge stated that between May 1 and May 23, at Georgetown, Herrera conspired with a person or persons unknown to commit a felony with forgery, contrary to section 277 of the Criminal Law Offences Act…..