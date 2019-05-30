Guyana News

Hot row: Shop owner charged with throwing pepper sauce on neighbour

Colleen Sage

A North East La Penitence shop owner who was accused of throwing pepper sauce on her neighbour after they got into a scuffle over money was yesterday granted bail after she appeared in the Georgetown Magistrate’s Court.

Colleen Sage, 25, denied the charge, which alleges that on May 19, at North East La Penitence, she unlawfully and maliciously threw a corrosive fluid on Cecil Moore with intent to maim, disable, disfigure or cause grievous bodily harm.

In his application for bail for Sage, attorney Adrian Thompson told the court that the mother of two was on $10,000 station bail and stated that Moore, who was indecently exposed, was armed with a cutlass after the scuffle, which resulted in Sage throwing pepper sauce on his face…..

Around the Web

More in Guyana News

Fake cop collected money to have divorce case ended

By

‘Gallery of Presidents’ unveiled at Public Buildings

By
Corriverton town council votes to suspend treasurer after monies unaccounted for

Corriverton town council votes to suspend treasurer after monies unaccounted for

By

Comments

Trending