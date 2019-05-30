Kareema’s relatives say don’t believe husband’s account of her death

Relatives of Kareema Mary Cholmondeley are still seeking answers as to what exactly transpired on the night of her death since they said they do not believe her husband’s account.

“For me, is my sister I would like she to get justice yes but I don’t know wah play out deh that night. I have no idea. …..All I could say whatever correspond that night, is only God, she (Cholmondeley) and the driver know and Asif,” Maria, Cholmondeley eldest sister yesterday told Stabroek News.

“…No no no it ain’t measuring. I ain’t believe,” her uncle Brian Bob popularly known as “Uncle Brian” said.

The police had said Cholmondeley, 18, of Lot 10 BB GEC Scheme, Hugh Ghanie Park, Cummings Lodge, was run over along the Turkeyen Railway Embankment Road around 10.30 pm last Wednesday…..