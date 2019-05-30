Guyana News

Man remanded over threatening another with cutlass

-after court sees footage of attack

Emol Fox

A 46-year-old porter was yesterday remanded to prison, after a city magistrate viewed video footage of him attacking another man with a cutlass.

It was revealed in court that the accused, Emol Fox, believed the victim to be a man who allegedly threatened to “assassinate” him in 2018.

It has been alleged that Fox, on May 21, at King Street, Georgetown, unlawfully and maliciously inflicted grievous bodily harm on Intacan Santool.

Fox pleaded not guilty to the charge, which was read by Magistrate Faith McGusty in Georgetown…..

