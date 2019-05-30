Miner gets bail on 137g ganja charge

A miner was yesterday granted $75,000 bail on a possession of narcotics offence, after he claimed that police found the substance in the hands of a child.

The charge against Troy Lambert, 40, alleges that on May 26, at Bent Street, Werk-en-Rust, he had in his possession 137 grammes of cannabis for the purpose of trafficking.

Lambert denied the charge and told the court that he lived in a yard with three houses and the cannabis was found with a 6 or 7-year-old child who was not his own.

Prosecutor Seon Blackman objected to bail, citing the prevalence of the offence, and stated that that a search was conducted on the premises of the accused and the cannabis was found in a bag on the defendant, who was during that time acting in a suspicious manner.

Despite Blackman’s objections, Lambert was granted bail by Magistrate Faith McGusty in the sum of $75,000 and is scheduled to return to court on June 26, 2019.