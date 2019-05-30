No word on probe into death of beaten lance corporal

Family members of Special Lance Corporal Carlos Alleyne, who succumbed to injuries at a city hospital over three weeks ago, are still looking for answers from the Guyana Police Force, despite legal advice having been sought weeks ago.

Twenty-five-year-old Carlos Alleyne succumbed at the Georgetown Public Hospital on May 4, 2019, after he was allegedly beaten by other ranks while stationed at the Special Constabulary Headquarters, Princes Street, Wortmanville.

When Stabroek News contacted Alleyne’s mother, Jocelyn Ambrose, she stated that she has not heard anything from the police following the incident. The woman, who buried her son almost two weeks ago, said that she is upset at the fact that she does not know what is happening in the investigation. “Since how long I ain’t hear nothing from de police, I ain’t know nothing wah going on,” Ambrose stated…..