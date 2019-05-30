Guyana News

Prime suspect in Kevin Jeffrey shooting arrested

Kristian Jeffrey

The prime suspect in the armed robbery and shooting of motor racer Kristian Jeffrey along the Agricola Public Road early Sunday morning has been arrested by the police.

Police spokesman, Jairam Ramlakhan, in a press release yesterday said that the suspect was arrested on Tuesday during a cordon and search operation conducted in Agricola.

The suspect is said to be a resident of the said community. He remained in custody up to yesterday and is likely to be charged soon…..

