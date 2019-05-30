Private sector says deeply worried about crime

As it has done several times in recent years, the Private Sector Commission (PSC) yesterday expressed concern over the crime situation and said it was seeking a joint meeting with Minister of Public Security Khemraj Ramjattan and Police Commissioner, Leslie James.

In recent week both Ramjattan and James have sought to assure that crime is not as bad as it is being made out to be.

The PSC however remains unconvinced.

In a statement, it said that the Governance and Security Committee of the PSC met yesterday “to address the increasing and wide-spread public concern over the manifestly frightening and disturbing incidents of violent crime across the country”…..