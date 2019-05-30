Guyana News

Repeat teen offender sentenced to 18 months over break and entry

A teenaged convict was yesterday sentenced to 18 months behind bars, after he admitted to breaking and entering a Kumaka, North West District home, and removing over $100,000 in items.

Charged for the crime was Mark Sampson, who appeared in the courtroom of Acting Chief Magistrate Sherdel Isaacs-Marcus.

It was alleged that the accused, during the month of April, at Kumaka Stretch, North West District, broke and entered the home of Deon Raymond and stole a $75,000 gold ring and a $35,000 Guess watch…..

