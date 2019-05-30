‘Rum Wonk’ appointed WIRSPA Community Envoy

Matt Pietrek, known to the online community as Cocktail/Rum Wonk, has been appointed the Community Envoy of the West Indies Rum & Spirits Producers Association (WIRSPA).

A release on Tuesday from the association said that the appointment was made to further its efforts to promote the industry globally, and in keeping with the increasing influence of social media on consumer behaviour.

“The versatility of rum and its tremendous heritage is attracting much attention internationally. No more so than in the digital world where social media has provided a platform for active groups of enthusiasts who are thirsty for knowledge and facts about authentic rum. As a grouping first formed in the 1960’s, WIRSPA – the West Indies Rum & Spirits Producers Association – now represents over twenty-five producers in 13 countries ranging from small artisanal producers to larger distillers who make some of the region’s iconic brands,” the release said…..