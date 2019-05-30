TIGI maintains signing bonus should be in Consolidated Fund

Transparency Insti-tute of Guyana Inc (TIGI) is maintaining that the controversial US$18m signing bonus with ExxonMobil’s subsidiary EEPGL, should have been in the Consolidated Fund and that there was a clear breach of the constitutional provisions

TIGI yesterday took issue with statements made by Director of the State Assets Recovery Agency (SARA) Professor Clive Thomas about its complaint about the signing bonus and said that its primary concern has always been that it was not deposited into the Consolidated Fund.

Thomas told Stabroek New last week that investigating the signing bonus complaint is going down ‘fool’s alley’ as the money never left the state’s possession. He was at the time clarifying statements made by his deputy Aubrey Heath-Retmeyer earlier this month that the agency was awaiting additional information from PPP executive Gail Teixeira. Like TIGI, Teixeira had also filed a complaint which she said was never addressed by Thomas or anyone at SARA…..