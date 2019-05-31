Civil defence body opens 2nd round of talks on Disaster Risk Management Bill

The Civil Defence Commission (CDC), yesterday morning began a second round of consultations at the Pegasus Hotel for the Disaster Risk Management (DRM) Bill.

The Ministry of the Presidency (MoTP) in a press release stated that the consultations were geared at finalising a comprehensive document to target disaster risk management and response in Guyana and targeted national and sectoral stakeholders.

According to the Director General of the CDC, Lieutenant Colonel Kester Craig, the consultation will garner inputs on the Bill in a bid to ensure that there is a robust and comprehensive document that can deal with effective disaster risk management across the country…..