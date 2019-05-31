Law firm finds no preference given to dealer in Gold Board licensing

Law firm, Cameron & Shepherd, following an evaluation of the Guyana Gold Board’s (GGB) dealer licensing process, has concluded that no special consideration was given to Adolphus Mining Inc., as all applicants were subject to the same procedures.

The services of the firm were solicited by the GGB following media reports which circulated regarding the issuance of the licence.

The GGB had defended the award, saying that a 2011 gold incident connected to it did not result in any charges or fines. It had added that in the instance of Adolphus Mining Inc., GGB’s management and directorate conducted the required due diligence, which is done for all existing dealers and any applicants for the issuance of a dealer’s licence…..