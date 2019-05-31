Local gov’t body probing complaint against Corriverton Treasurer

The Local Government Commission (LGC) has dispatched an auditor to the Municipality of Corriverton to investigate a series of complaints against Treasurer Ronita Griffith.

Deputy Chairman of the LGC, Andrew Garnett, told Stabroek News yesterday that following receipt of the complaint from the Town Council the audit manager of the LGC was dispatched to investigate and the Treasurer invited to respond to the allegations.

“The auditor was there since yesterday [Wednesday]. This is a process. You can’t send a senior officer home on charges alone. You need proof of wrongdoing,” he reminded…..