Miner charged with almost six-year-old robbery

A 57-year-old miner was remanded to prison yesterday after he was charged with a multi-million dollar armed robbery which took place almost six years ago.

The charge against Kemerick Blades alleges that on October 16th, 2013, at Lime Tree Backdam, North West District, while in the company of another and being armed with a gun, he robbed Asif Mohammed of a radio set, valued $400,000, a 12-gauge shotgun, valued $145,000, goods valued $1.7 million and three ounces of raw gold, valued $954,000.

Blades pleaded not guilty to the charge, after it was read by acting Chief Magistrate Sherdel Isaacs-Marcus in Georgetown…..