Murder accused gets five years after convictions for robbery, four other charges

Wayne Anthony Chester, called ‘Sharky,’ who is charged with the murder of Purcell Moore, was yesterday sentenced to five years in jail on five separate charges, including robbery and discharging a loaded firearm.

Chester was on trial before Georgetown magistrate Rondell Weaver.

Chester was charged with robbing Bowen Cromwell of $512,600 in cash and jewellery on January 6th, 2019, at Conciliation Drive, Tucville, Georgetown, while being in the company of another and being armed with an unlicensed gun.

He was also charged with damaging car parts, valued at a total of $85,000 and belonging to Cromwell, on the same date and at the same place…..