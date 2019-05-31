Police issue bulletin over murder of Baramita woman

Raveshwar Jainarine is wanted by the police for questioning in relation to the murder of Ruthina Thomas between 2018-10-23 and 2018-10-24 at Central Baramita, NWD.

His last known addresses are Lot 8 Bald Road, Eccles E.B.D & Central Baramita, NWD.

The police say that anyone with information that may lead to the arrest of Jainarine is asked to contact the police on telephone numbers 226-6978, 225-8196, 226-2870, 226-7065, 227-1149, 226-7065, 911 or the nearest police station.

All information will be treated with the strictest confidence.