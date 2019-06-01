Cops probing murder of Kamarang labourer

The police in ‘F’ Division (Interior Locations) are investigating the murder of a 30-year-old labourer, whose body was discovered yesterday morning at Kamarang, in Region Seven, where he had been seen hours earlier drinking with friends.

The dead man has been identified as Godrell Joseph, who was a resident of Kamarang. The murder occurred sometime between 8 pm on Thursday and early yesterday morning. Joseph’s body was found at the Kamarang Water Front around 6 am yesterday by passersby. There was a gaping wound to his neck. A broken glass bottle, suspected to have been used to inflict the wound, was also recovered next to his body. Stabroek News was told by a police source that the investigation has revealed so far that Joseph was last seen alive on Thursday evening with friends at a bar at the water front, where they were drinking. The source said several persons were questioned but no arrests were made.

Joseph was said to be the father of one. His death has reportedly left the community in a state of shock.