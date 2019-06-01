Cops seek second suspect in strangling of Baramita woman

Several months after the murder of Baramita resident Ruthina Thomas, whose husband has been charged with the crime, the police yesterday issued a wanted bulletin for a second suspect.

In a press release issued yesterday, the Guyana Police Force said that Raveshwar Jainarine, 27, whose last known addresses are Lot 8 Bald Road, Eccles, East Bank Demerara and Central Baramita, North West District, is wanted for questioning in relation to the murder of Thomas, which occurred between October 23rd, 2018 and October 24th, 2018.

Residents of the area had discovered the lifeless body of 23-year-old Thomas along a roadway in the community…..